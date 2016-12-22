ICE HOCKEY: Belfast Giants close gap on leaders after beating Edinburgh

The Stena Line Belfast Giants reduced the gap on the first placed Cardiff Devils to six points with a 3-0 home win over the Edinburgh Capitals on Thursday night.

Goals from Colin Shields (x2) and Steve Saviano as well as a shutout for Man of the Match Jackson Whistle gave the Giants the win on the first game out of two in two days between these sides.

Whistle started in net for the Giants with Andrew Dickson backing up.

Jeff Mason was the Giants scratch with Ryan Martinelli returning to the line up following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Giants out shot the Capitals in the first period however they could not find a way past Jordan Marr, making his debut in the Edinburgh net.

The deadlock was broken at 32:23, when Shields tipped a Ryan Martinelli shot into the roof of the Capitals net.

The first goal of the game was scored on the powerplay and gave the home side a 1-0 lead after the second period.

Steve Saviano doubled the Giants lead at 49:47 when he was the first to react to a rebound following a Colin Shields shot.

It was a good finish from Saviano and the Giants were bossing the game at this stage.

Fine goaltending by Whistle saw the Giants close out the game in style and it was 3-0 thanks to an empty net goal by Shields with 46 seconds remaining on the clock.

The Giants return to against the Edinburgh Capitals again on Friday night at The SSE Arena (Face-off 7pm).

And they will be looking to get points on the board as they face the Capitals and they will have taken confidence from last night’s victory.