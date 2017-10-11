ICE HOCKEY: Giants add Matt Bissonnette to line-up

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have announced the arrival of Matt Bissonnette from the Manchester Storm.

The 6’4” forward will go straight into the lineup for this Saturday’s crunch Challenge Cup game against the Fife Flyers at The SSE Arena. A Quarter Final place can be secured on Saturday with a win over Flyers.

Bissonnette’s addition to the Giants comes at an ideal time with the Belfast side hit by injuries that has seen the team playing shortbenched in recent games.

A 25-year-old centreman, Bissonnette is in his fourth year as a professional having played for France’s Chamonix 2014-2016, posting 20 goals and 37 assists, good for 57 points in 61 games. The young Canadian moved to the Elite League in 2016 with the Manchester Storm and, in 51 games, has scored 13 goals and added 33 assists for 46 points in total.

“I really liked Matt’s game when he played against us both last year and earlier this month,” said coach Adam Keefe.

“Once we found out that Matt was available, there was no hesitation in approaching him to come to Belfast.

“Our fans will enjoy watching Matt as he will bring size to our team as well as creativity and I am looking forward to getting him into the lineup on Saturday.”