In Numbers: Ultra-endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont completes world record ride

Mark Beaumont's world record cycle in numbers:

:: 640,000 - Kilocalories consumed over the length of the trip.

Mark Beaumont

:: 18,000 - Miles travelled around the world.

:: 7,031 - Miles travelled by Beaumont from Paris to Perth, Australia, to be awarded the Guinness World Records title for most miles cycled in a month.

:: 240 - The average number of miles to be travelled every day to complete the challenge.

:: 194 - Beaumont's previous record in days for cycling solo around the globe, set in 2008.

:: 123 - Days it took another cyclist to bike around the world for a previous world record.

:: 80 - Beaumont's target, inspired by Jules Verne's novel Around The World In Eighty Days.

:: 79 - The number of days it actually took him to complete the journey.

:: 44 - Margin in days between the new and old records.

:: 16 - Hours spent on the bike every day.

:: 16 - Countries travelled through.

:: 5 - Hours of sleep Beaumont could have per night.

:: 2 - Guinness World Record titles expected to be confirmed as a result of the Artemis World Cycle.