IN PICTURES: 16 fantastic photos from the Gran Fondo

Pedal power: Thousands of riders at the big start at Stormont

Sunday's Gran Fondo, the third to be staged here in Northern Ireland, attracted record numbers.

Over 4,600 people took part in yesterday's cycling extravaganza, which is a legacy event after the Province hosted the Giro D'Italia three years ago.