KAYAKING: Portrush home to world’s finest

Portrush will this week welcome over 150 of the sport’s finest competitors in pursuit of World Surf Kayaking Championships glory.

The event, which has never been held in Northern Ireland before, will run until Saturday.

Teams and individuals from as far away as America and Australia will be competing on the waves and showcasing their impressive world-class, professional moves.

Ireland is one of Europe’s best locations for catching good waves and the team are hopeful the event will be one to remember for competitors and spectators alike.

Andy McClelland, former world champion from Portrush said:

“Welcoming such a prestigious event to my home town in amazing.

“I’ve competed all over world and right here on my doorstep is where I have enjoyed some of the best conditions.

“The event is going fantastically well so far and I am confident our team will step up to the mark and deliver an impressive performance.

“The surf kayaking community is enjoying visiting Northern Ireland’s impressive shores and experience the renowned craic.”

Ulster team coach, Marty McCann is confident the event will exceed all visitor expectations, he said:

“The surf kayaking community has been training and preparing for this event for a long time and we are delighted to be welcoming the our fellow competitors to this fantastic country and showing off our fantastic coastline.”

All support is welcome for the landmark event.