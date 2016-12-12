Kiss wants Ulster to step up to the next challenge

Director of rugby Les Kiss knows Ulster must replicate a similar performance in France this weekend if their European Cup last eight hopes are to be realised.

Ulster produced their best performance of the season to defeat Pool Five leaders Clermont 39-32 at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

Ulster led 22-18 after a dramatic first half - during which the lead changed hands several times - and then stretched that lead to 39-18, just before the hour.

But the French came roaring back into the game and scored 14 unanswered points to come away with a try bonus and losing bonus point.

And Kiss admitted those bonus points had taken the shine of the win.

“That’s why we’re a little bit disappointed as the two points keeps them in control of the pool and we know we’re going over to a cauldron (next week).

“But I am still pleased with our performance, there were an awful lot of good things in our game and it was great to see the boys really press on after the break.

“But we must step up to that challenge and build on the some of the really good things that we produced.

“Overall some positives came out of this and particularly our back row as they made them scrap for everything and kept the momentum in our game.”