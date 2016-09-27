LADIES HOCKEY: Priorians top Senior 2 after Saintfield win

Ulster Ladies Hockey, Senior 2

Priorians remains top of the Ulster Hockey’s Senior Two after a comprehensive victory over newly promoted Saintfield in Lisburn on Saturday afternoon.

Priorians prepare to defend a Saintfield short corner in Lisburn on Saturday.

The victory leaves the local side top on goal difference as one of four teams to have registered two wins from their opening two games, Castle, Omagh and Dromore the others.

Priorians and Saintfield both started with a win so both went into Saturday’s fixture high on confidence but it was the visitors who made the early running.

Priorians’ organised play and steady pressure on the Saintfield was building and eventaully told with an early goal from Jill Kennedy. Priorians continued to press the Saintfield defence and it was no surprise when the Londonderry side claimed a second goal through Michelle Riddles.

Despite trailing 2-0, Saintfield did not give up and evenetually started to find their feet. The Lisburn side moved two players high up the pitch to stop the Priorians defence building from the back. The tactic worked with Priorians unable to play their normal possession game and brought the home team their opening goal to halve the deficit.

After the re-start, Priorians were still unsettled until the defence took control and began passing the ball confidently around the back with solid play from Kristel Brown, Nicola Lowery and Rhonda Curry tiring out the home attackers.

Once space was created, the attack was on down the left side of the pitch. A superb crossed from Riddles picked out Margaret Wilson who placed the ball passed the keeper to leave the visitors 3-1 up at half-time.

After the interval, Priorians went into the second half more confident and determined to play their style of hockey. The home side allowed Priorians to attack up the left hand side again and with great link up play from Alice O’Neill and Emma Allen, the fourth goal was scored.

Continuous pressure from the away side resulted in another two quick goals from Allen leaving the score at 6-1 and killing off any hope Saintfielkd had of getting back into the game.

Within quick succession, Priorians were awarded two penalty corners which resulted in two gaols being scored by Allen from the left of the circle.

Although Priorians still dominated against the now deflated Sainfield with some great one touch passing from the defence and midfield to the attackers, the away side still managed to win a penalty corner which resulted in a a consolation goal but it was too little, too late for the home team and Priorians march on at the top.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Emma Allen - Superb all round display and some excellently taken goals.

PRIORIANS: Lizzie, Rhonda Curry, Coral Lapsley, Nicola Lowery, Kristel Brown, Kate Caitness (c), Bronagh McCauley, Alice O’Neill, Jill Kennedy, Michelle Riddles, Emma Sproule, Hannah Walker, Sarah Black, Demi Harper, Margaret Wilson