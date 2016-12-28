Manchester Storm end Belfast Giants winning streak in Elite League

BELFAST GIANTS 1 MANCHESTER STORM 2

The Stena Line Belfast Giants fell to their first defeat in 11 games with a 2-1 loss against the Manchester Storm last night at The SSE Arena, Belfast. Two goals 86 seconds apart either side of the second intermission gave the away side the regulation win.

The Giants remain in second place in the Elite League, six points behind the Cardiff Devils in first place with a game in-hand over the Welsh side.

Jackson Whistle made the start in the Giants net with Adam Keefe the home side’s scratch for this one.

The first period was scoreless with the visitors having the best of the chances as Jackson Whistle was called on to keep the Storm at bay.

The home side took the lead at 29:32 with a James Desmarais slapshot ripping into the back of the Manchester net, assisted by Colin Shields and Derrick Walser.

With 43 seconds remaining in the second period, Taylor Dickin equalised for the Storm, assisted by Trevor Johnston.

Just 43 seconds of the final period had elapsed when Cody Cartier scored the go-ahead goal for the visitors, assisted by Matt Bissonnette and Trevor Johnson.

That goal proved to be the game winning goal as the Manchester Storm soaked up the Giants pressure for the remainder of the period with the home side unable to find a way past the Storm defence.

The Giants move on to back-to-back home games - tomorrow against the Braehead Clan (7pm) before taking on Coventry Blaze on Monday, January 2 (4pm).

Tickets for both games are on sale online through Ticketmaster and at The SSE Arena Box Office - telephone 028 9073 9074.