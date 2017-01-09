MENS HOCKEY: Cookstown avenge Kirk Cup final deteat to Annadale

Cookstown avenged their Kirk Cup final drubbing by Annadale on Saturday when two late goals sealed them an important 3-1 Ulster Premier League win at Steelweld Park.

The Dale had beaten the Tyrone side 8-1 on Boxing Day but now Cookstown are level on points with an all-important game in hand over their rivals following a hard-earned victory.

Cookstown had to come from behind to seal the points after Fergus Gibson scored to put the visitors in front early in the second-half.

But Andrew McWhirter netted the equaliser and then, with four minutes remaining, Mark Crooks made it 2-1 to the home team.

Annadale withdrew their goalkeeper, Johnny Moore to have an extra outfield player, in a last-ditch effort to secure something from the game.

However the ice-hockey style ploy failed to produce dividends and, instead, it was Cookstown who profited.

Team captain, Greg Allen, kept up his goal-a-game record when he scored the insurance goal as the pendulum swung in Cookstown’s direction as far as the destiny of the title is concerned.

Elsewhere at the weekend, Simon Todd his four of the goals as Mossley defeated North Down 6-2, Portadown had a 4-3 win over Raphoe.

On Friday night, Belfast Harlequins twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Newry for whom Keith McWilliams scored both goals.

Ulster Premier League: Belfast Harlequins 2 (J Hutchison, L McClelland) Newry 2 (K McWilliams 2); Portadown 4 (M Bennett, J Curran, A Stevenson, S Johnson) Raphoe 3 (A Meehan, L Witherow 2); Cookstown 3 (A McWhirter, M Crooks, G Allen) Annadale 1 (F Gibson); Mossley 6 (S Todd 4, R McIvor, C McClean) North Down 2 (S Dalzell, J Gilmore).