motorsport

Welsh driver Hywel Lloyd - on his first visit to Mondello Park - won the Leinster Trophy at the wheel of his Mercedes powered Dallara in the worst possible conditions.

So heavy was the rain that the start of Ireland’s premier motor race had to be delayed and when the race got under way Lloyd shot to the front never to be headed.

This was the 73rd running of the race and the 2000 winner Paul Dagg finished second in his Toyota powered Dallara closing in on the winner in the final lap.

Cian Carey brought his Formula Renault into third position to clinch the 2016 BOSS Ireland Championship with Barry Rabbitt fourth in his Formula Renault.

Portadown driver Noel Robinson finished fifth at the wheel of his Formula Renault and runner up in the title race to Carey.

All season long the pair fought it out and Robinson had intended to drive a 5.2 litre Chevy engine Lola but an engine concern saw him switch to his usual Formula Renault.

“Considering the conditions the big car would not have been an advantage and on the day in such conditions the Formula Renault was the correct choice,” commented Robinson.

Donegal’s Declan Boyle (Fiesta WRC) co-driven by his cousin Brian Boyle won the Hyundai Limerick Motor Centre Clare Rally, the penultimate round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

They finished 56.8 seconds ahead of the similar car of Roy White and his co-driver James O’Brien. Josh Moffett/James Fulton (Fiesta R5) were 5.2 seconds further behind in third.

Trevor Mulligan (Ford Escort) and his co-driver Sean Hayde clinched the rally.ie category and are virtually assured of the Triton Showers Mk. 2 Challenge Trophy.