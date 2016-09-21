The motorsport focus will be on Kirkistown circuit on Saturday, October 1st as the 500 Motor Racing Club of Ireland hosts the Martin Donnelly Trophy meeting supported by Ards & North Down Borough Council.

Formula Ford 1600 cars are set to contest what has become one of the major awards in Northern Ireland motorsport and the leading drivers in this class of motor racing will do battle over Ireland’s fastest race circuit.

More than 20 cars have entered and in the line up, the recently crowned Northern Ireland Formula Ford Champion, Alan Davidson. The Ballymena driver will be attempting to win the trophy for the second time, he last won in 2014.

Davidson endured a season long battle with double Martin Donnelly Trophy winner, Noel Robinson. Davidson will drive the Hugh Reid Mondiale while Robinson is aiming to become one the first drivers to take the spoils for the third time. Robinson will drive a Van Diemen.

The other double winner is Kevin O’Hara who took the honours in 2015.

This will be the 11th occasion that the County Down circuit has hosted the Martin Donnelly Trophy for Formula Ford 1600 and previous winners have included the already noted Noel Robinson and Alan Davidson: Kevin O’Hara (2013/2015), Ivor McCullough (2006/2006), Neville Smyth (2010), Patrick McKenna (2008) and Peter Dempsey (2007).

There are three major Formula Ford 1600 events on the motor racing calendar, the Festival at Brands Hatch, the Walter Hayes Trophy at Silverstone and the Martin Donnelly Trophy at Kirkistown.

While much attention will be on the Martin Donnelly Trophy action there will be an excellent support programme, which will include the exciting one make Ford Fiesta Zetecs, GTs, Saloons, Roadsports and Formula Vee.

This is one race meeting that is not to be missed.