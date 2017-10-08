MOTORSPORT: Kris Meeke wins WRC Rally of Spain

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke roared to victory at the Rally de Espana as Sebastien Ogier edged closer to the title.

Overnight leader Meeke, from Dungannon, won all three morning stages and two more in the afternoon on Sunday.

The Citroen driver, 38, secured his second victory of the season - and the fifth World Rally Championship win of his career - by 28 seconds from Ogier.

However, Frenchman Ogier extended his championship lead to 37 points from Ford team-mate Ott Tanak, with Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20) a point further back in third.