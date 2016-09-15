MOTORSPORT: Noel Robinson inspired by Leinster Trophy challenge

Noel Robinson will aim to follow in the wheel tracks of former World Motor Racing Champions Mika Hakkinen and Ayrton Senna when he competes in one of the longest established motor races in Europe at the Leinster Trophy event.

The race will be held on the International circuit at Mondello Park on Sunday and it will feature the BOSS cars, the fastest racing cars in Ireland.

This will be the first time the class will compete for the famous trophy, one of the most prestigious prizes in Irish motor racing.

“To be taking part in a race which has been won by such greats as Senna is something really special and the Magic Bullet Team are providing me with a 5.2 litre Lola Chevrolet, a car which I have not raced previously,” Robinson said.

“It will be a step up from the team’s Formula Renault which I regularly use in the BOSS Ireland series.”

Over 20 cars will compete for the trophy with all the action covered live on Mondello.tv.

The entry includes some of the fastest Irish drivers, with former Leinster Trophy winners Barry Rabbitt and Stephen Daly amongst them.

They will face former multiple champion Paul Dagg in a Dallara Formula 3 car and Hillclimb Champion Sylvie Mullins in a Formula 1-engined Gould chassis as well as Jonathan Fildes in his Ralt Formula Atlantic.

As part of the entertainment on the day, BOSS Ireland’s Dan Daly will demonstrate his ex-Rubens Barrichello Jordan Formula 1 car.

Meanwhile, Hillclimbing returns to Knockagh after a 50-year break on Saturday.

This will be the ninth and final round of this year’s Association of Northern Ireland Car Clubs Hill Climb Championship.