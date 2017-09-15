NI-based racing team to sport new Belfast brand on its Chevrolet cars

Northern Ireland-based British Touring Car Championship team BTC Norlin Racing has announced it is to showcase Belfast's new brand identity on its race cars for the final stages of the season.

It comes just days after the launch of the new branding.

The BTC Norlin Chevrolet Cruze which sports Belfast City Council's new branding

The team – which includes Carrickfergus driver Chris Smiley – will include the vibrant imagery on both of its Chevrolet Cruze cars for the last two races on this year’s calendar at Silverstone and Brands Hatch respectively.

Smiley commented: “It’s an honour to have the support of Belfast City Council by having this dynamic branding on our cars and it’s great for the people of Northern Ireland – I hope we can do them proud.”

Team owner Stephen Symington said he was “absolutely delighted” to be involved as one of the first platforms to showcase the new branding.

“The branding looks fantastic on the cars and I think it really highlights how vibrant, lively and energetic Belfast has become in recent years. We can’t wait to display it on race day – the BTCC is streamed live across the world and I’m sure it will prove to be a hit with local and international audiences, both trackside, online and live TV.

“It really fills us with pride that Norlin can help in launching the new logo and it makes us even more determined to bring a BTCC race to our great city. Belfast has a fantastic track record in delivering large scale events, such as the Giro d’Italia or the Tall Ships, as well as the hotel supply to meet demand.”

Richard Irwin, co-owner of BTC Norlin Racing, has previously said he would like to bring a BTCC race to Belfast, saying it could “happen within two years" and the Norlin Racing team have been researching options within Belfast on where a race could be staged.

Still in their debut season, the Norlin Racing team is riding a wave of confidence from their last two outings, where they achieved three Top 10 finishes. However, the team knows this weekend’s race at Silverstone will be tough as they look to fight for every point in the Independent Driver Championship. Smiley will be looking to continue his recent form with another Top 10 result. He currently sits 11th in the Independent Driver standings.