Olympic legend Jessica Ennis-Hill retires from athletics

Legendary Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill has announced her retirement from athletics.

The 30-year-old heptathlete, who added a silver medal at this year's games in Rio to her gold from London four years ago, announced the decision on her Instagram page this morning.

Looking back on a career of 'amazing memories', she said: "From my first world title in Berlin 2009 to Rio 2016 I'm so fortunate to have had such an amazing career within the sport I love and this has been one of the toughest decisions I've had to make.

"But I know that retiring now is right. I've always said I want to leave my sport on a high and have no regrets and I can truly say that.

"I want to thank my family and incredible team who have spent so much of their time supporting me and enabling me to achieve my dreams. Also a huge thank you to all those people who have supported and followed my career over the years."

Jessica still lives in Sheffield with her husband Andy and two-year-old son Reggie. People have been sending messages of support to the Olympian and her family.