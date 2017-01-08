SCHOOLS’ CUP: Limavady Grammar edge past Belfast High hosts

Limavady Grammar School left Belfast High School with success on a 20-16 scoreline.

The game started off at a frantic pace, with both teams determined to play in a positive manner.

Belfast High's Thomas McFarland pushing forward against Limavady Grammar. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

This led to an exciting start but mistakes at crucial times interrupted the flow.

That was until 10 minutes into the game when Belfast High went on the attack then a stray pass was intercepted by Jamie Young. Young took off with a number of despairing Belfast High defenders in hot pursuit and finished with a try under the posts.

Jim McCartney added the extras to give Limavady Grammar a 7-0 lead.

Belfast High’s positive response pressurised Limavady Grammar into conceding a number of penalties, which ensured they gained some territorial advantage.

Belfast High's Adam Gaston attempting to stop Sean Butcher of Limavady Grammar. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

From one such penalty, close to the posts, team captain Simon White was successful with the conversion to reduce the deficit to 7-3.

Robbie Hunter and David Brown were effective at securing ball at the breakdown for Limavady Grammar on a number of occasions.

James Howe thought he had secured a try from one such attack, only to be penalised for a double movement.

McCartney increased the Limavady Grammar lead to 10-3 before the break off a penalty kick.

Belfast High started the second half with sustained pressure and gained a reward when Sam McBride left it at 10-8 with an unconverted penalty try.

Chris McKee and Robbie Hunter then took the Limavady team deep into Belfast High territory.

A penalty following a lineout infringement gave McCartney the opportunity to convert another penalty as Limavady moved clear by 13-8.

From the restart, a series of Limavady Grammar mistakes led to Simon White converting a penalty and cut the gap to 13-11.

Strong pack play helped Limavady Grammar gain control from set-piece plays and Ben Riley’s hard work allowed David Brown to register a try which McCartney converted.

Belfast High - encouraged by the vocal home support - worked hard late on and posted a slick try thanks to clever footwork from Carl Mullett before the final whistle confirmed Limavady Grammar’s progress.