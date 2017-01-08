SCHOOLS’ CUP: Portadown College cruise past Wellington

Portadown College eased past Wellington College with a 20-0 clean sweep.

Matthew Neill stepped up to kick off the scoring with a penalty for Portadown College.

Conor Webster on show for Portadown College against Wellington College. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

Conditions restricted the opportunity for expansive rugby from the two sets of players but Portadown College engineered a number of promising positions without success.

The Belfast visitors posed a threat thanks to James Blanchflower, Niall McGrath, captain Aaron Nelson and Marcus Smyth.

Pressure by Portadown College close to the interval forced Wellington into turning over possession and Neill provided the extra pace to control and convert then add the conversion to his try.

The scoring run continued across the disjointed second half, with the closing 10 minutes leading to an increase on the scoreboard.

Matthew Neill over the line for Portadown College. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

Scott McDowell posted an unconverted try before hard-working Stewart Hodgen capped a slick move with another five-point haul.