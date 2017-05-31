SNOOKER: Family showdown

History will be made this Friday night when father and son Davy and Christopher Clifford face each other in the NWBSA Intermediate Cup Final, at Tracey’s Bar.

This will be the first time in the NWBSA’s history that a father and son will face each other in a final.

We have no bets, but he has told men if I beat him that he’s going to throw me out of the house. Christopher Clifford

It will also be the first time the pair have played each other competitively and for Davy he isn’t going to give his teenaged son an easy ride.

“Everyone is saying that I have to lay down to him, but I’m not lying down to anyone,” he confirmed.

“Look anyone knows me I’m a competitive so and so and I always want to win no matter who I’m playing and that’s not going to change on Friday night.

“To be honest I know Christopher wouldn’t want me to take it easy on him, so if he beats me then he’ll have deserved it.

“Look we practice together all the time, any chance we get we go down to the club for an hour, play a few frames and we are so competitive in all those frames and Friday night will be no different.

“But for Christopher to reach his first final at 15 is massive and if he wins it, then while I’ll be gutted to have lost the final, I will also be very proud that it was my son that beat me.”

Both men play for Glendermott CC and it’s expected a host of members of the cricket club, family and friends will be in attendance on Friday evening.

“Yeah there’s a bit of banter going about at the club with a poster up and I know quite a few of the boys are coming over to watch,” added the 45-year-old.

“All the family are coming over so yeah it’s going to be a big night, because at the end of the day there was 50 people who entered the Intermediate Cup competition at the start and for a father and son to meet in the final is a bit incredibly, it’s unheard off.”

As for Christopher he admits he doesn’t want his father to ease up.

“I definitely don’t want him lying down on me, I want him to play the way he would play in a final against someone else, but I’ll too be trying to beat him,” he insisted.

“In my first final, which I can’t wait to play in, I’ll need to have more concentration and there’s going to be more people watching.

“We have no bets, but he has told me if I beat him that he’s going to throw me out of the house,” he joked.

The teenager, who concedes coming up against his father in his first competitive final is going to be a bit weird, he represented Northern Ireland in Cyprus at the under 18 European Championships a few months ago.

“We have never played each other in a competitive match, so it will definitely feel strange playing my Dad in the final,” he added.

“This is my first every time entering the Intermediate Cup competition, so getting to the final is brilliant and having played in the European Championships in Cyprus I have done OK.”