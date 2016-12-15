Search

SNOOKER: Mark Allen beaten by Ronnie O’Sullivan at Scottish Open

Mark Allen. Photographer - � Matt Mackey / Press Eye

Two opening century breaks from Ronnie O’Sullivan saw Mark Allen bow out of the Scottish Open at the last 16 stage.

O’Sullivan scored 104 and 103 on his way to a 4-2 win over the Antrim man before Allen pulled a frame back with a run of 74.

The five-time world champion though made it 3-1 winning the fourth frame punishing a missed green from Allen with an 85 break.

The Antim man hit back again as he produced a run of 80 to cut the deficit to one, but O’Sullivan sealed victory with breaks of 55 and 34.

Earlier, Allen edged a 4-3 afternoon victory over China’s Li Hang in Glasgow while O’Sullivan struggled before overcoming Jimmy White 4-2.

After the Chinese player won the first frame, Allen led 2-1 and 3-2 only to be pegged back twice but a run of 67 helped him take the victory.

Belfast man Joe Swail led 2010 world champion Neil Robertson 2-1 in his last-32 game but eventually slipped to a 4-2 defeat. Swail had earned victories over Lee Walker (4-1) and Grimsby’s Stuart Carrington (4-2).