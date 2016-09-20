SNOOKER: Mark Allen off to flying start in Shanghai Masters

Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen cruised through to the second round of the Shanghai Masters with a 5-0 win over Anthony McGill on Tuesday.

If Allen’s win was straightforward, Ronnie O’Sullivan’s was anything but as he marked his return to action with a thrilling comeback victory while Stephen Maguire racked up the third maximum break of his career.

O’Sullivan, playing his first World Tour match since his Crucible defeat to Barry Hawkins in April, trailed Liang Wenbo 4-1 but stormed back to win the last four frames and book his place in round two.

Meanwhile, Maguire’s 147 came in the third frame of his 5-0 win over China’s Yi Chen Xu - his second maximum in the country having also made one at the China Open in 2008.

But Kyren Wilson’s Shanghai reign came to an abrupt end as the world number 14 suffered a 5-2 loss to Michael Holt, who never surrendered his lead after winning the first two frames.

Wilson hauled his way back from 4-1 down with his first century of the match but Holt coolly responded with a 101 of his own in the seventh frame.