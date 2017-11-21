SNOOKER: Ronnie O’Sullivan through after beating rival at NI Open

Ronnie O’Sullivan survived a scare to book his place in the second round of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast.

O’Sullivan was pushed by Germany’s world number 120 Lukas Kleckers, who fired a break of 137 to pull back from an early two-frame deficit.

But O’Sullivan, who had opened with consecutive breaks of 91 and 126, recovered to win the next two frames and seal a 4-2 triumph.

Judd Trump was ousted at the opening stage by Stuart Carrington, who compiled three breaks over 50 as he also secured a 4-2 success.

Stephen Maguire scored back-to-back centuries in a 4-0 win over Basem Eltahhan, while Mark Williams beat veteran Thai James Wattana by the same score.

Defending champion Mark King is safely into the next round with a 4-1 win over Matthew Bolton, having scored a 50 break in the third frame.

And Home favourite Mark Allen came through an edgy battle with world number 107 Sanderson Lam on Monday to book his spot in the last 64 with a 4-2 victory.

Allen came into this week in good form, having recently appeared in his seventh ranking final at the International Championship in Daqing, where he lost out 10-7 to Mark Selby.

However, he struggled to produce his best snooker this evening in a fragmented clash with no breaks over 50.

The world number seven carries the hopes of home crowd this week and admitted feeling the weight of expectation.

However, he hopes that he can now build some momentum going into his last 64 clash with Tian Pengfei.

“In the build up I felt a lot more pressure than last year, but today I didn’t feel that bad.

“ I just didn’t play that great, which can happen in the first round of a tournament,” said the Pistol.

“The pressure out there in the arena was actually nowhere near as bad as last year in the end, hopefully it gets a little bit easier as the tournament goes on,

“I’m looking forward to Wednesday now and seeing what I can do.

“I want to go as far as I can. because I love playing in Belfast.”