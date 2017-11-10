Switzerland v Northern Ireland: What time is kick-off? Which TV channel is it on?

Northern Ireland have a Swiss mountain to climb in Sunday's World Cup play-off second-leg showdown in Basel.

The visitors went down 1-0 to a controversial penalty at Windsor Park and Michael O'Neill's men will go to St. Jakob-Park powered by a huge sense of injustice.

Can Steven Davis lead NI to victory in Switzerland?

But Switzerland are very much in the driving seat after Ricardo Rodriguez's spot-kick gave them the advantage with a precious away goal in Belfast.

MORE: NI v Switzerland opinion: It is win or bust in Basel

Manager Michael O'Neill was left bewildered when midfielder Corry Evans was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box, despite TV pictures appearing to show the ball striking the his back.

Northern Ireland will have to bounce back quickly from a below-par display if they are to realise their dream of playing in their first World Cup since 1986.

What time does the match kick off?

Switzerland welcome Northern Ireland to St. Jakob-Park on Sunday, November 12. Kick-off scheduled for 5pm.

TV coverage

The match is set to be screened live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 4.30pm. If you're a Sky Sports subscriber, you will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.