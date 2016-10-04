Tennent’s sets the Gold standard at Drumbo

Tennent’s Lager will be partnering with Drumbo Park Greyhound Stadium this month to stage one of Northern Ireland’s biggest and richest annual greyhound races.

Top dogs from across the country will be lining up for the 2016 Tennent’s Gold Cup, ready to chase down a total prize pot of £10,000. Heats will take place at the track on Saturday 8 October; Semi Finals on Saturday 15 October, leading to an exciting Grand Final on Saturday 22 October.

Drumbo Park Racing Manager John Connor said; “The Tennent’s Gold Cup is one of our flagship events, with the excitement building steadily as dogs make it through Heats and Semi Finals, ready to go for glory in the Grand Final.

“High value prizes and the prestige of the Tennent’s Gold Cup mean that this festival of racing attracts top trainers and dogs from right across the island of Ireland, and often further afield.

“We’re looking forward to some great races at Drumbo Park in the weeks ahead as some of the best dogs in the country chase gold in the Tennent’s Gold Cup.

“Drumbo Park is now well known as one of Northern Ireland’s most popular nights out and, for regular race-goers, the Tennent’s Gold Cup nights are social as well as sporting highlights.”

Victoria Brown, Tennent’s Brand Manager, said: “Traditionally the Grand Final of the Tennent’s Gold Cup is one of the most thrilling race nights of the year and one of the glitziest nights for race-goers as everyone gets into party mood.

“Expect high octane energy from the crowds as well as the dogs, as everyone screams encouragement for their personal favourite and enjoys the legendary craic.

“The Grand Final will be over in less than 29 seconds – these are some of the fastest dogs in the country, after all – but the celebrations and fun just keep on running.

“Great nights out are synonymous with both Tennent’s Lager and Drumbo Park and we’re delighted to be part of the venue’s continuing success story.”

To complete a great night out at the Grand Final, race-goers can book a table in Drumbo Park’s luxurious restaurant with its panoramic views of the track. The stadium restaurant provides a gourmet menu and luxury seating to accommodate around 300 guests.

To find out more about the Tennent’s Gold Cup or to book hospitality online, see www.drumbopark.com.