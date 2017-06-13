Upset in North of Ireland Open

Day three of the Johnston Campbell North of Ireland Open saw an upset as Emily Beatty, number 1 player for the hosts Downshire Tennis Club was beaten in two sets by 14-year-old Ciara Hill from CIYMS.

Ciara took the first set 6-2 and claimed the match with a 6-3 score in the second set at the Hillsborough tournament.

Meanwhile one of Ulster’s rising stars, Peter Corrie of Hilden TC, easily beat off the challenge from John Neill with a 6-0 score in the first set and a 6-1 score in the second set.

Unseeded player Corrie is tipped as one to watch as number 1 in the Ulster Under 18s. The left handed player is known for his big serve and strong forehand, which were all in evidence last night as he easily overpowered Neill.

RESULTS

June 12

Men’s championship singles part 1 Stevie McCausland - Tony Davison 6-1 5-2 retired

Men’s championship doubles Ben McClurg & David Taggart - Daniel Bennett & David Liggett 6-1 6-3

Ladies B singles Chrissie Bahrani - Ailbhe Atkinson 6-1 6-2

Men’s B singles David Latimer - Jamie Lyall Walkover

Men’s C doubles Trevor Mawhinney & Wilbert McKnight - David Howard & Beatty Patrick 6-1 6-1

Men’s B singles Andrew Moore - David Mercer 6-3 6-3

Men’s championship singles - part 1 Aaron Stubbs - Will Millar 6-3 6-2

June 13

Men’s championship singles Part 1 Daniel Cairo - Matthew Saunders Walkover

Men’s championship singles Jack Hudson - Paul McCrum 6-4 6-3

Ladies C doubles Alison Collins & Jenny Lockett - Karen Bonar & Laura Davis 7-5 5-7 6-3

Men’s championship doubles Part 1 Justin Gilmore - Esenowo John Emmanuel 6-0 6-0

Men’s C singles Ian Hill - Maurice Roberts 6-4 6-3

Ladies championship singles Ciara Hill - Emily Beatty 6-2 6-3

Men’s championship singles Part 1 Peter Corrie - John Neill 6-0 6-1