VIDEO: Ronnie O'Sullivan confronts photographer at NI Open in Belfast

Snooker legend, Ronnie O'Sullivan, confronted a photographer at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during O'Sullivan's 4-2 first round victory over German, Lukas Kleckers.

It was during the fifth frame that O'Sullivan approached referee Leo O'Sullivan to ask that he remove a photographer who, O'Sullivan claimed, was in breach of the rules.

World Snooker states that photographers covering any of their tournaments must use a tripod at all times.

Speaking to Eurosport after the incident O'Sullivan he didn't want to complain but that "the rules are the rules".

"As soon you see someone moving especially if it is a photographer you aren't sure if they are going to move," said O'Sullivan.

"The rules are the rules that they have to have a tripod."

He continued: "I don't want to complain again about a photographer or a referee. As long as they do their job in the proper way, I'll have nothing to complain about.

"Then I won't have to get letters from World Snooker. That's how it is: you have a tripod and there is no issue."