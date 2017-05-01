BSB: Glenn Irwin completes PBM Ducati one-two at Oulton Park

Glenn Irwin sealed the best result of his short MCE British Superbike career with a swashbuckling ride to second place in race two in Monday’s Bank Holiday meeting at Oulton Park.

The Carrick rider was on a charge in the final part of the race and after Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) and McAMS Yamaha rider James Ellison had a coming together, Irwin sensed his chance and turned the screw.

The 27-year-old put the hammer down on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati and dispatched Tyco BMW’s Christian Iddon to take third place.

Irwin then had Jason O’Halloran in his sights and attacked the Honda Racing rider to snatch second, completing the first-ever one-two for the PBM Be Wiser Ducati team as reigning champion Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne sealed his first victory of the season.

Irwin, who slipped back to ninth in race one after running as high as fifth, said: “Both races were tough but for different reasons and although I had the pace in the first race I wasn’t able to make a pass or attack like I wanted.

“The team worked really hard between the two races and the bike in the second race was an absolute dream. It took me a while to get my confidence and I was nearly in the campsite on one occasion when I ran wide at turn one but I regrouped and picked them off one by one.

“It was tough battling with such a big group of riders but I’m over the moon with second.”

The Ulster rider will now focus on the North West 200, where he will ride the Panigale in his Superbike bow at the Triangle meeting.

In the first race, Haslam won from Byrne by 2.6 seconds with Luke Mossey taking third on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki.

Michael Dunlop was 19th on the Bennetts Suzuki as he prepares for the start of the international road races.

McAMS Yamaha rider Michael Laverty left Oulton empty-handed after two DNFs on a weekend to forget for the Toome man.

In the Supersport class, Tarran Mackenzie completed a double on the McAMS Yamaha, taking his second win of the meeting from Eglinton’s David Allingham (EHA Yamaha).

Dublin’s Jack Kennedy finished third on the GAC Logistics MV Agusta, while Andrew Irwin was ninth on the Gearlink Kawasaki after the young prospect seemed to run into problems with his ZX-6R.

Clogher’s Keith Farmer suffered a disappointing retirement from the race but the Ulster rider has earned a ride with the Appleyard Macadam Yamaha team for the rest of the season.

Eugene McManus Jnr finished in an excellent second place as he continues to impress on the RS Racing KTM.

Robert English was 20th in the National Superstock 1000 race on the IFS Yamaha, which was won by Mason Law.

Ian Hutchinson was 14th on the Tyco BMW while Michael Rutter made it onto the podium in third.