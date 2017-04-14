BSB: Glenn Irwin craves rostrum feeling at Brands Hatch

Glenn Irwin is setting his goals high as the PBM Be Wiser Ducati rider pursues another rostrum finish at this weekend’s big Easter MCE British Superbike meeting at Brands Hatch.

The Carrick rider made a terrific start to the new season at Donington Park a fortnight ago, finishing sixth in race one before sealing an excellent third place in the second race after passing Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) and Tyco BMW’s Christian Iddon in the closing laps.

Cloghers Keith Farmer on the Team Appleyard Macadam Yamaha R6.

It was Irwin’s third career BSB podium after he twice stood on the box in his rookie year in the class in 2016 and Irwin is hungry for more success in the Easter Monday showdown at the Indy circuit in Kent.

“I can’t wait to get back on my Be Wiser Ducati this weekend,” said the 27-year-old.

“I’ve had a busy time since Donington Park with a business trip to Italy and upping my training. We have some upgrades to phase in this weekend, which is always great but regardless of that, the goal is to continue Donington form.

“I was delighted to get on the podium at the first meeting so I’ll be disappointed if I don’t manage it again as I like the feeling.”

After the first round, Irwin – who earlier this week confirmed his return to the Vauxhall International North West 200 next month on the PBM Ducati Panigale R – is currently fifth in the championship standings, 24 points behind Donington double-winner Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki).

His team-mate, five-time champion Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne, returns this weekend after missing the season opener after sustaining a bang to the head following a crash in morning warm-up.

Northern Ireland’s Michael Laverty also has his sights set on the podium on the McAMS Yamaha R1 at Brands.

The Toome man finished eighth in race one at Donington but was forced out of the second race with a problem.

“I am looking forward to the weekend and getting stuck in at Brands Hatch. With a shorter lap every corner is critical but being on the Indy circuit almost helps us this weekend as it gives us the chance to do more laps and test some areas we still need to work on before the races,” he said.

“I am confident that we can come out and fight for podiums this weekend.”

In the Dickies British Supersport Championship, three races will be held over the Easter weekend, with two 18-lap Sprint races taking place on Sunday and the feature race on Monday.

Carrick’s Alastair Seeley, who claimed pole on the Spirit Moto2 machine aat Donington, bagged an excellent runner-up finish behind reigning champion Tarran Mackenzie, who mounted a late charge on the McAMS Yamaha.

The North West 200 star will fancy his chances again this weekend and although Seeley is ineligible to score championship points, he has already proved he remains as fired up as ever to cross the line first.

Another Carrick man, Andrew Irwin, celebrated his maiden British Supersport podium in third on the Gearlink Kawasaki and will be hunting his first victory at Brands.

Eglinton’s David Allingham (EHA Racing Yamaha), Jack Kennedy (MV Agusta) and Clogher man Keith Farmer will also be eager to have a say in the outcome.

Farmer is standing in for the injured Luke Jones on the Team Appleyard Macadam Yamaha.