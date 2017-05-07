Carl Phillips chalks up Masters treble on MD Suzuki

Carl Phillips dominated the Superbike class with a hat-trick at the Masters Superbike Championship over the weekend on the MD Racing Suzuki at Mondello Park.

The Lisburn rider, who finished as the runner-up in the British Superstock 600 Championship in 2016, is competing in the National Superstock 1000 Championship this year on the GSX-R1000 with support from 13-time Isle of Man TT winner Dunlop.

On Saturday, Phillips opened his account with a win after a dramatic first race that saw Manx rider Dan Kneen and Luke Johnston involved in a crash, ruling both out of Sunday’s races.

Johnston suffered concussion while Kneen hurt his hand, which could impact on his performances this week at the Vauxhall International North West 200.

The Ramsey rider missed the North West and Isle of Man TT last year through injury, when he rode for the Mar-Train Racing team.

After Saturday’s victory, Phillips won the opening Superbike race on Sunday from Richie Ryan, with Randalstown rider Gerard Kinghan taking the final place on the podium in third.

Phillips triumphed again in the warm sunshine to complete his treble in the second race, again taking the win ahead of Ryan with Peter Moloney completing the rostrum places.

In the Supersport class, Ross Patterson won the first race on Sunday from Jason Lynn, with Korie McGreevy finishing on the podium in third.

Lynn had the upper hand in race two, with McGreevy improving to finish as the runner-up in front of Patterson.