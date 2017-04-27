Cecconi family plan final lap of honour at Tandragee 100

The family of the late Dario Cecconi have arranged a final lap of honour to take place around the Tandragee 100 route tonight (Thursday) in memory of the former rider.

The popular Italian lost his life on Tuesday following injuries sustained at last weekend’s road race meeting.

Tandragee 100 clerk of the course Anne Forsythe has confirmed the farewell tribute to Cecconi.

“Dario’s partner Francesca and his brother Luca have requested the arrangements to say farewell to Dario,” she said. “It is intended that Dario will do a final lap of honour of his beloved Tandragee 100 and they would invite anyone who wishes to pay their respects to attend on Thursday, April 27 at approximately 7.30pm.

“The cortege will approach the Tandragee course from Cooleyhill Crossroads and travel along the Markethill Road, stopping momentarily at the scene of the incident and will then proceed to the Start Line on the Drumnamether Road, where a Priest will say a blessing.

“Everyone can then join the cortege as it proceeds onwards to complete the lap, leaving the course by turning left at Cooleyhill Crossroads.

“The family have requested that they be allowed to travel onwards alone and all other vehicles are to turn right at Cooleyhill Crossroads and disperse safely.

“All other arrangements are strictly private.

“The family have also requested no pictures at the scene, except by invitation, and no flowers.

“Donations in lieu of flowers to the Injured Riders’ Welfare Fund, care of Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.”