Coleraine family honour mum’s dying wish at North West 200

The family of popular Coleraine woman Heather Doherty presented a cheque for £1,700 to the MCUI Medical Team at this year’s North West 200.

Mrs Doherty sadly passed away following a short illness on December 22 and it was her dying wish to have money donated to the ‘Flying Doctors’.

Her son David said: “The money was donated in mum’s name as it was her wish to raise money for the MCUI Medical Team.

“It started off with donations instead of flowers at her funeral and then a number of fundraising events were held, including a football match organised by Bertha’s FC and a fashion show at Menary’s clothes shop.

“Mum was in Red Cross from about the age of 20 and was a massive supporter of road racing and the North West 200 along with my dad. She was a big figure in the sport and was friends with everyone.

“She was a massive Michael Dunlop fan and always kept an eye out too for Barry Davidson,” David added.

“She was diagnosed with cancer in mid September and died a few days before Christmas, so it was a hard three months for her. I feel more for my dad because she was always by his side.

“Dad is a First Aid Controller at the North West and I help him out a bit. We’re all going to miss mum so much.”