Davy Morgan revs up for 23rd season in saddle

Davy Morgan has no plans to shut off the throttle as the road racing stalwart prepares for his 23rd season in the saddle.

The Saintfield man is one of the most recognised riders from Northern Ireland with his striking helmet in shocking pink and his trademark number 71.

Morgan, a former winner at the North West 200, Ulster Grand Prix and Manx Grand Prix, remains as focused as ever on his career and will once again run his own privateer DM71 Road Racing team under the Magic Bullet/Angry Bee banner, with a Kawasaki ZX-10R and Yamaha Supersport machine at his disposal, plus selected outings on his 250cc Honda.

“I am now one of the more experienced riders racing ‘between the hedges’, but I have lost none of my enthusiasm,” he said.

“I love racing motorbikes and I am already looking forward to 2017. “Even though we are a privateer team run on a very tight budget, there will be no lack of effort, commitment and professionalism.”

Morgan is indebted to the backing of his loyal sponsors for their continued support but would gladly welcome any potential new sponsors to help swell the coffers in 2017.

“I want to thank all my loyal sponsors, supporters and friends who made 2016 possible with their support, encouragement and sponsorship and hope they stay onboard for 2017,” he said.

“I have two excellent bikes at my disposal and the Angry Bee ZX-10 Kawasaki and Magic Bullet R6 Yamaha will be as well prepared and competitive as any other privateer set-up.

“Getting bikes to actually race is just part of going road racing and there is also the very real cost of running the team and bikes with transport costs, entry fees, race fuel, tyres, etc, which all adds up,” he added.

“Being a privateer team we are always looking for help in this respect. We are still short of our required budget for a full 2017 season so if there is an individual or business out there who would like to get involved and partner the team with financial support, please get in touch and we can talk to you and send you our 2017 portfolio.”