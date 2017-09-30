Farmer's wait for title glory goes on after Assen tumble

Keith Farmer’s title celebrations have been put on ice after the Appleyard Macadam Yamaha rider came off in the Dickies British Supersport Sprint race at Assen on Saturday.

Farmer, who qualified on the front row in second place, slid off on the very first lap.

Benjamin Currie went on to win the race by almost six seconds from his Gearlink Kawasaki team-mate Andrew Irwin, but Farmer is still in command at the top of the points table.

The Clogher man holds a lead of 63 points over Irwin, with Currie now only 14 points behind his team-mate in third place after a run of three victories.

Farmer, who crashed in the wet in race two at Oulton Park in the previous round, will be aiming to set the record straight in the Feature race at the legendary Dutch circuit on Sunday.

In the MCE British Superbike class, McAMS Yamaha rider James Ellison topped the times from Showdown title leader Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki).

Tyco BMW’s Christian Iddon was third fastest ahead of Dan Linfoot on the Honda and the impressive Bradley Ray (Buildbase Suzuki).

Young Co Fermanagh rider Josh Elliott also shone as he went seventh fastest on the Tyco BMW. Elliott has replaced Jordanstown prospect Andy Reid in the Moneymore team, who misses the rest of the season through injury.

Reigning champion Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne was caught out by the conditions on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati and will start race one from 16th place on the grid.

Michael Laverty was ninth on the McAMS Yamaha, with Glenn Irwin in 21st position (PBM Be Wiser Ducati).