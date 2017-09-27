Jackson Racing launch academy to nurture new talent on roads

Leading road racing team Jackson Racing has embarked on an exciting initiative to nurture young talent for the future after announcing a new road racing academy for 2018.

The Jackson Racing Road Racing Academy will ‘provide the same environment and work ethic as a factory team, giving riders the chance to learn the craft with rider debriefs, data analysis and set-up changes with the aim of providing a stepping-stone to the factory teams’. The academy will see the team working with selected riders on a two-year plan with the option to be released to a factory team after the first year if the opportunity arises.

The eye-catching Jackson Racing livery.

Jackson Racing has the infrastructure and personnel to provide riders with a fantastic chance to succeed in their dream of reaching the top of the sport. To ensure continuity, the machine specification and tyre manufacture will closely replicate that of the factory team all to make a transition simple an effective.

The team has worked with some of the sport’s biggest names including John McGuinness, Ian Lougher, Conor Cummins, Dan Kneen, Josh Brookes and Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston.

Jackson Racing has strong links with Honda and maintains a close working relationship with specialist tuning house Ten Kate.

Alan Jackson jnr said: “Our objective is to lead the development of road racing stars of the future, providing a thorough understanding of machine set up, circuit knowledge, media relations and physical and psychological preparation with the input of experienced mentors and a team of technicians. Riders can have long careers on the roads but there’s no structure currently in place to replace the established riders should they retire so we want to provide a talent incubator that will feed into factory teams.

“This concept will generate great media interest which will also benefit the riders once the step into the factory team is made when it comes to dealing with media relations and this will also present a unique marketing opportunity for select commercial partners.”

Jackson Racing will compete at the three international road races as their main events – the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix – with selected outings elsewhere including Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough and the British Championship. A thorough testing schedule will also be put into place to give the riders and team time to gel and be prepared for the main events.

Applicants for the Jackson Racing Road Racing Academy must have at least one year’s road race experience prior to applying. All applications must be submitted in writing with a strict closing date of Friday, October 27.

Once the applications are shortlisted, the final decision will be made using an interview process with selected Jackson Racing members and, potentially, with a representative from the supporting manufacturer.

After the rider choice is made a detailed contract will be made between the team and riders with the team set to announce their chosen riders for 2018 at the Motorcycle Live Show at Birmingham in late November this year.