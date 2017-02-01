Jeremy McWilliams clinches Ken Wootton Trophy at Phillip Island Clasic

Jeremy McWilliams shone as Team UK retained the International Challenge trophy at the 24th AMCN Island Classic at Phillip Island.

McWilliams won both races on day one on the Harris Yamaha, beating Australia’s Shawn Giles and fellow UK rider Peter Hickman.

In race two, Hickman finished second with Jed Metcher rounding out the top three for the Aussies.

McWilliams then established a new lap record on his way to victory in the third race ahead of Hickman and Giles. Team UK wrapped up the title in race four, which was won by rookie Alex Phillis.

“Riders leave absolutely nothing in the tank at the International Challenge, and that’s what makes it so special to compete in and win,” he said.

“We are allowed to ride bikes on the limit by the owners, and it’s been an honour to represent the UK and get the job done again in 2017.

“My team-mate Peter Hickman is right when he says this is some of the hardest and toughest racing you’ll find anywhere, so that always makes winning extra special.”

McWilliams also won the Ken Wootton Perpetual Trophy as the leading individual rider.

Team Ireland, including top National road racer Derek Sheils, finished an excellent third overall behind the UK and Australia.