Lee Johnston already has one eye on 2017 Ulster Grand Prix

Lee Johnston is eagerly anticipating his return to the MCE Ulster Grand Prix in August after missing the world’s fastest road race through injury last season.

The Maguiresbridge man, who has signed for Jackson Racing and will ride Honda machinery in 2017 – including the ex-Nicky Hayden Ten Kate Fireblade – sustained a broken collarbone during practice at Dundrod last August, ruling him out of the event.

It was a bitter blow for 2015 man of the meeting, but a reinvigorated Johnston is fired up and ready to make amends.

“The new bikes are great, plenty fast, especially the Superbike, and I’m feeling confident about what they’ll be able to do at Dundrod,” he said.

“I had my first podium at the Dundrod 150 back in 2012 on a Honda so I’m excited to get back there with Jackson Racing to see what I can do this time.

“The machinery I’ll be riding this year has me pretty excited; Ten Kate is preparing both my Superbike and 600 in Holland and it’s great that they want to be involved.”

“I just want to get back to my 2015 best this year.”

Ulster GP Clerk of the Course, Noel Johnston, expects the bubbly Ulster rider to bounce back with a vengeance in 2017.

“Lee has said in the past that Dundrod is his favourite circuit and he’s a massive hit with the local fans.

“It was a real shame that injury prevented him from giving it his all back in August but if there’s one thing the crowd loves it’s a comeback and we’ll all be looking forward to seeing a big return.

“There’s no doubt he’s one of the brightest talents in the sport and he’ll be bringing with him some mega machinery and a good attitude. I see no reason he won’t return to 2015 form.”

The MCE Insurance Ulster Grand Prix and Dundrod 150 road races will take place from August 6-12.