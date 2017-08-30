Manx GP: Evans sets lap record on way to Junior glory

The Isle of Man’s Michael Evans broke the Junior Manx Grand Prix lap record as he won the restarted race yesterday on the Martin Bullock Motorsport Kawasaki.

Evans got off to a flyer in the original race, breaking the late Malachi Mitchell-Thomas’s record with an opening lap of 121.066mph.

Isle of Man rider Michael Evans celebrates his Junior Manx Grand Prix win with runner-up Darren Cooper and Jamie Williams. Cooper later won the Lightweight race.

He had established a ten-second lead before a red flag incident at Union Mills resulted in the race being stopped.

The rider involved – Australian Royce Rowe – was taken by ambulance to Nobles Hospital with reported leg injuries. He hit a lamppost, bringing it down onto the course.

Rowe, who had been running in second place, was initially described as stable and not causing concern. He has since been transferred to a hospital in the UK with multiple arm and leg fractures.

Evans won the shortened three-lap race by 22 seconds from Preston’s Darren Cooper, with Jamie Williams from Douglas in third.

The jubilant 24-year-old said: “It was tough after the restart and was tight all round the first lap. After the pits when I got ‘P3, +18,’ I thought I’d picked up a penalty in the pits and then I worked it out that it would come good on the third lap.

“I didn’t get it right going into the pits which was inexperience that cost us, but I’ll learn.”

Evans raised the lap record to 120.619mph on his first lap after his earlier lap record was scrubbed when the race was halted.

Barry-Lee Evans, Dean Osborne and Joe Faragher were the top six.

Skerries man David Lumsden was eighth on the Martin Bullock Manxsport Honda.

Brendan Fargher was reported to be OK after sliding off at Windy Corner.

Meanwhile, Cooper (37) won the Lightweight race ahead of Farrell, taking the win by 27.986 seconds.

Welshman Barry-Lee Evans completed the podium places with Victor Lopez Santos from Spain finishing three seconds down on Evans in fourth.

Nick Jefferies, the 1993 Formula 1 race winner, was fifth.

Scott Millar, who came off at Cruickshanks, was taken by airmed to Nobles hospital complaining of pain in his shoulder, while Andy Fenton was taken by airmed to Nobles with possible fractures after an accident at Joey’s.

Trevor Mathewson and Kevin Murphy came together at Ramsey hairpin. Mathewson was reported as unhurt but Murphy was transferred to Nobles with a shoulder injury and fractures.

John Turner was taken by airmed to Nobles for further assessment after coming off his machine at Glen Helen.

The Senior Manx Grand Prix tomorrow brings the curtain down on the meeting.