Michael Dunlop to ride replica McIntyre Gilera at 2017 Classic TT

Michael Dunlop will ride a replica of the 1957 500cc Gilera four at next year’s Classic TT, which was the first motorcycle to lap the Mountain Course at more than 100mph in the hands of Scotsman Bob McIntyre.

The Ulster rider has joined forces with Black Eagle Racing to ride the bike, which will be fitted with the iconic ‘dustbin’ fairing, at the Classic TT next year, which takes place from August 19 to September 1.

The machine will be prepared by the Kay family of Black Eagle Racing, with Dunlop attempting to mark the 60th anniversary of McIntyre’s famous lap by completing a lap in excess of 100mph.

McIntyre rode the twin-cam, two-valve Gilera to a lap of 101.03mph in the 1957 TT before raising the record further during the race to 101.12mph. The machine is currently on display at Motorcycle Live on the TT and Classic TT stand at the NEC in Birmingham until November 27.

The Black Eagle Gilera will make an appearance at the Jurby Festival at next year’s Classic TT and will also participate in the Parade of Honour on August 28.

Black Eagle’s Mark Kay said: “We’re going to try and set another 100mph lap with the bike, to commemorate the 1957 lap.

“We haven’t decided on a rider yet. It needs to be someone who is sympathetic to older machinery, and who accepts that the bike isn’t a race winner. We’d be happy if it could finish in the top ten.”