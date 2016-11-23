Mid Antrim organisers put brakes on 2017 race

The Mid Antrim 150 will not take place in 2017 following a decision by the organisers to cancel plans for the event, writes KYLE WHITE.

Jack Agnew, chairman of the Mid Antrim 150 Club, says inclement weather this year combined with a poor attendance has forced the decision.

“This year’s event was dogged with heavy rain prior to race day, which resulted in the paddock turning into a quagmire and a poor crowd attending the event,” Agnew said.

“In 2017 the Mid Antrim 150 Club will be promoting the Neil Robinson memorial race as a two day event on July 8-9 at Bishopscourt Race Circuit.”

A statement issued by the club yesterday said ‘plans are in place to return the race in 2018 and [for it]to become a regular event on the calendar’.

The Mid Antrim 150 was the first national road race of 2016 after being moved to a new slot during at the beginning of April.

A new title sponsor – JFM Haulage – was obtained for the first time since 1982 and hopes were high that the fortunes of the race, held on the popular 3.6-mile Clough circuit, could be revived.

The paddock was moved to a new location at Cloughwater Road but it became a virtual bog due to heavy rain, despite the club’s attempts to offer a better solution to competitors following complaints in previous years.

The race has been plagued by setbacks over the past eight years and 2016 was the first time the meeting returned to the Irish road racing calendar since 2013, due to a shortfall in finances.