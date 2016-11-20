MOTORCYCLING: Glenn Irwin comes up short in Macau

Northern Ireland’s Glenn Irwin says he was ‘gutted’ to miss out on a sensational podium in his debut at the 50th Suncity Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix on Saturday after an electrical issue thwarted his chances.

The British Superbike prospect had qualified on the front row and was lying third with around a lap-and-a-half remaining when he encountered the problem with the PBM Be Wiser Ducati.

Irwin was forced into the pits as his debut ultimately ended in disappointment, but it was a magnificent performance by the Carrick man, who says he plans to return to the event next year.

A thrilling race was won by Peter Hickman on the Bathams/SMT BMW, who made it back-to-back victories following his maiden triumph in 2015, with team-mate and eight-time winner Michael Rutter finishing as the runner-up.

Somerset’s Martin Jessopp claimed the final place on the rostrum after losing the lead of the race late on when he experienced gear-change problems with the Riders Motorcycles BMW.

Irwin, who has a verbal agreement in place with Paul Bird to continue on the Ducati in next year’s MCE British Superbike Championship, said he was making a plan for the final lap when he ran into trouble.

“To say I’m gutted is an understatement. I felt happy running with the other three riders and the plan was to make a move on the last lap,” he said.

“I pulled back half a second on Rutter on the lap before and was within 0.8 seconds of the lead when I suffered a technical problem on the penultimate lap. It’s disappointing as I really felt I could have had a podium but these things happen,” he added.

“I’d like to say a massive thanks to my team, Ducati and the sponsors for making this happen and I’d love to come back again next year with the PBM Be Wiser Ducati Team and finish the job off.”

Burton-on-Trent rider Hickman was celebrating back-to-back wins after a late charge on the Bathams/SMT BMW.

The 29-year-old, who started the 12-lap race from seventh on the grid, timed his move to perfection with a pass on Rutter on the penultimate lap in a dramatic conclusion to the race.

Hickman, who was running Dunlop tyres, pulled a slight gap of half-a-second over Rutter’s Metzeler-shod BMW and held the advantage to the line.

Jessopp had been leading in the closing stages when he experienced problems, allowing Rutter, Hickman and Irwin through as he dropped to fourth.

Following Irwin’s setback, Jessopp rallied once more and was snapping at Rutter’s heels on the final lap, crossing the line only a tenth-of-a-second behind the 44-year-old as he was forced to settle for third.

A jubilant Hickman, who only rode the Bathams/SMT BMW for the first time this year during practice on Thursday after riding a Kawasaki all season for the GBmoto team, said he had been on a ‘steep learning curve’ with the bike.

“I hadn’t seen the bike until practice on Thursday and with not having ridden a BMW since this time last year, I was on a steep learning curve so to get the job done for the second year in a row is a brilliant feeling.”

Manx rider Conor Cummins (Honda Racing) finished fourth, 20 seconds behind the leaders.

With the top six completed by Horst Saiger (Kawasaki) and four-time winner Stuart Easton, who was riding a third Bathams/SMT BMW.

John McGuinness finished seventh on the Honda Racing Fireblade ahead of Tyco BMW’s Ian Hutchinson.

Derek Sheils was an excellent ninth as he made his debut at the event on the Cookstown B.E. Racing Suzuki, completing the race as the leading newcomer.

The Isle of Man’s Dan Kneen was 11th for Ulster’s Mar-Train Racing team, while Skerries man Michael Sweeney finished 20th ahead of Brian McCormack.