MOTORCYCLING: Michael Laverty on Yamaha for 2017 BSB challenge

Michael Laverty has signed for the new McAMS Yamaha team to compete in next year’s MCE British Superbike Championship.

Laverty, who leaves Ulster’s Tyco BMW team after two seasons on the S1000RR, will join James Ellison in Keith Flint’s outfit.

The Toomebridge man, who missed out on the Showdown this year as TAS Racing failed to make it into the all-important top six for the first time, says he is confident the Yamaha R1 will play to his strengths after struggling to tame the BMW.

Laverty, who previously rode the Swan Yamaha in 2011 for Shaun Muir Racing, said: “I’m really excited to be joining the McAMS Yamaha team for the 2017 season.

“The R1 is a fantastic motorcycle, it’s a bike built for the race track in many ways.

“I have very fond memories of my previous tenure on Yamaha machinery in 2011, the DNA of the R1, both in terms of power delivery and chassis performance suit a smooth rider.

“Something that is well aligned to my natural riding style,” added the former British Supersport champion.

“I will have a great team in my corner; working with PJ (Pete Jennings) as my crew chief again is great as we worked together at Swan Yamaha in 2011 so the plan is to pick up where we left off making the transition as seamless as possible.

“We want to be aiming for that level from the start of the season.

“I am looking forward to the change and as a team we will be doing everything possible over the winter to come out and hit the ground running to fight for podiums from the opening round.”

Having enjoyed success in the British Supersport championship as well as on the road racing scene, Flint’s Team Traction Control squad will now make the step up to BSB.

The team will also continue in the Supersport class, with young prospect Tarran Mackenzie set to defend his title on the all-new Yamaha R6.

International road racing star Ian Hutchinson will also ride for the team at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix on the YZF-R6.

Hutchinson has won the past four Supersport races at the TT on Yamaha machinery for Flint.

Meanwhile, Michael Dunlop will ride a replica of the 1957 500cc Gilera four at next year’s Classic TT, which was the first motorcycle to lap the Mountain Course at more than 100mph in the hands of Scotsman Bob McIntyre.

Dunlop has joined forces with Black Eagle Racing to ride the bike, which will be fitted with the iconic ‘dustbin’ fairing, in the four-lap Senior Classic TT next year on August 26.

The machine will be prepared by the Kay family of Black Eagle Racing fame, with Dunlop attempting to mark the 60th anniversary of McIntyre’s famous lap by completing a lap in excess of 100mph.

McIntyre rode the twin-cam, two-valve Gilera to a lap of 101.03mph in the 1957 TT before raising the record further during the race to 101.12mph.

The bike is currently on display at Motorcycle Live on the TT and Classic TT stand at the NEC in Birmingham until November 27.