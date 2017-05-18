Nicky Hayden remains 'extremely critical' in hospital

American rider Nicky Hayden’s condition is described as ‘extremely critical’ after the 2006 MotoGP world champion was involved in a road accident on Wednesday on the Rimini coastline.

The Red Bull Honda World Superbike rider is being treated in the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena in Italy.

He was struck by a car while cycling with friends.

Hayden has suffered a ‘serious polytrauma with subsequent serious cerebral damage’. He has been joined in hospital by his family as concern mounts for the popular 35-year-old.

A statement issued late on Thursday afternoon by his Red Bull Honda team said: “The Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team would like to share the latest news on Nicky Hayden.

“As well as having his fiancé Jackie by his side, Nicky has now been joined by his brother Tommy and mother Rose who arrived in Italy from the United States earlier today.

“Below is a statement on Nicky’s condition from the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Italy.”

The hospital statement said: “Nicky Hayden’s clinical condition remains extremely critical.

“The young man, who is still in the intensive care unit of Cesena’s Bufalini hospital, has suffered a serious polytrauma with subsequent serious cerebral damage.

“The prognosis remains reserved.”