NW200: Team Heidger Motorsport riders confirmed for 2017

Team Heidger Motorsport riders Didier Grams, Marek Cerveny and Petr Biciste are among the early confirmations for next year’s North West 200.

Event Director Mervyn Whyte agreed terms with the German squad to race at the 2017 event at the Macau Grand Prix.

Team boss Frank Heidger said: “For Didier it will be his fourth time at the North West 200 and I have been there the same number of times.

“For Marek, the challenge at the North West is to be the top newcomer on a Superbike and Pieter wants to get settled into the race.”

However, Heidger has bigger expectations for Grams, adding: “Didier can go top ten easily.”

Famous for his extrovert post race celebrations, 33-year-old Grams is a four-time winner of the International Road Racing Championship and a former winner of the Joey Dunlop feature race at the Frohburg road races.

The German finished ninth in last year’s sole Superbike race at the North West on a BMW,

Czech rider Cerveny, who has been the IRRC Supersport champion over the past two seasons, raced a ZXR-600RR Kawasaki to 13th and 16th places on his debut at last year’s North West with Heidger’s team.

The experienced 36-year-old finished 17th during his first visit to Macau this year.

Fellow Czech rider Biciste, who will be making his Triangle debut next May, finished seventh in the Superbike category of the IRRC series in 2016.

All three riders will be on Superbike-spec BMW S1000RRs at the first major international road race of the season.

Race chief Whyte said: “Didier Grams, Marek Cerveny and newcomer Petr Biciste are racers who have a huge amount of experience on circuits all around the world.

“Didier is already very popular with the North West fans and Marek and Petr can also be assured of a warm welcome.”