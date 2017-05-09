NW200: Tuesday's practice results

A round-up of the results from the first practice sessions at the 2017 Vauxhall International North West 200.
SUPERBIKES
1. Alastair Seeley (Tyco BMW) 4m 25.1s 121.811mph
2. Michael Rutter (Bathams/SMT BMW (4m 26.670s 121.093mph
3. Michael Dunlop (Bennetts Suzuki) 4m 27.639s 120.655mph
4. Ian Hutchinson (Tyco BMW) 4m 29.782s 119.697mph
5. Glenn Irwin (PBM Ducati) 4m 30.030s 119.587mph
6. Martin Jessopp (Riders Motorcycles BMW) 4m 31.272s 119.039mph
SUPERSTOCK
1. Michael Rutter (Bathams/SMT BMW) 4m 24.634s 122.025mph
2. Alastair Seeley (Tyco BMW) 4m 24.775s 121.960mph
3. Lee Johnston (East Coast BMW) 4m 25.173s 121.777mph
4. Ian Hutchinson (Tyco BMW) 4m 26.265s 121.278mph
5. Dean Harrison (Silicone Engineering Kawasaki) 4m 28.977s 120.055mph
6. Martin Jessopp (Riders Motorcycles BMW) 4m 30.355s 119.443mph
SUPERSPORT
1. Alastair Seeley (Gearlink Kawasaki) 4m 41.480s 114.722 mph
2. Dean Harrison (Silicone Engineering Kawasaki) 4m 42.975s 114.116mph
3. Lee Johnston (Jackson Racing Honda) 4m 43.968s 113.717mph
4. Martin Jessop (Riders Motorcycles Triumph) 4m 45.063s 113.280mph
5. John McGuinness (Jackson Racing/ Bet Victor Honda) 4m 45.893s 112.951mph
6. Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha) 4m 47.344s 112.381mph
SUPERTWINS
1. Martin Jessop (Riders Motorcycles Kawasaki) 4m 56.494s 108.913mph
2. Michael Rutter (KMR/IEG Kawasaki) 4m 58.171s 108.300 mph
3. Ivan Lintin (Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki) 4m 59.330s 107.881mph
4. Lee Johnston (KMR/NI Air Ambulance Kawasaki) 4m 59.671s 107.758mph
5 Dan Cooper (KW Electrical Kawasaki) 5m 02.880s 106.616mph
6. James Cowton (McAdoo Kawasaki) 5m 03.161s 106.518mph