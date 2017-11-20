Organisers of new Welsh Road Race encouraged by response

More than 80 riders have already expressed an interest in competing at the new Welsh Road Race next summer in the Brecon Beacons.

The event was launched over the weekend at Motorcycle Live at the NEC in Birmingham and will take place on Saturday and Sunday, August 4-5, 2018.

The race is modelled on the time trial format of the Isle of Man TT and two riders will set off together at 10-seconds intervals.

Former Senior TT winner Steve Plater is heavily involved with the race in a safety and rider liaison role, while it is understood that current TT Clerk of the Course, Gary Thompson, will be the man in charge of running the races.

Suzuki has confirmed its backing of the event and will supply six machines for travelling marshal duties and two rapid response bikes for use by event race doctors.

Two further machines will be provided by Suzuki for use in publicising the rebirth of the race, which was last held over the Eppynt circuit near Sennybridge in 1953.

The driving force behind the revival of the race is a group already involved with Wales’ Aberdare Park racing circuit, including team owner and businessman Phil Morris, who is the Sponsorship and Facilities Director of the Welsh Road Race.

Last year’s repeal of clauses in the Road Traffic Act, banning racing on public roads in the UK, except Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man, has made the project a reality.

Morris said that 82 riders have registered their interest in competing at the event next August.

“The interest from the road race competitors, who attended the opening weekend of Motorcycle Live’ – many of whom compete regularly on pure road courses – has been very encouraging and we are delighted that over 80 have confirmed their intention to be on the grid next August.”

The organisers also confirmed that some 2000 ticket reservations had been made over the weekend.