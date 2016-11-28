Philip Neill 'devastated' over theft of Tyco BMW race bikes

Tyco BMW team manager Philip Neill says he has been left ‘devastated’ following the theft of four race bikes overnight in Birmingham.

The S1000RR machines were stolen from one of the Northern Ireland team’s transporters from the car park of a Premier Inn hotel at Birmingham NEC/Airport, Northway, National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, B40 1QA. The theft occurred between 10.30pm on Sunday, November 27 and 6.30am on Monday, November 28.

It is understood the bikes were taken away in a white Ford Transit van and the Moneymore-based TAS Racing team is appealing for any information over their whereabouts.

The bikes include Guy Martin’s Isle of Man TT Superbike, Ian Hutchinson’s North West 200, TT and Ulster Grand Prix-wining Superstock machine, Christian Iddon’s British Superbike plus Iddon’s Superstock test machine.

A distraught Neill said: “We put our heart and soul into motorcycle racing and these bikes have real sentimental value. For this to happen is just devastating, especially as the bikes were only at Motorcycle Live so that race fans could see them up close and personal.”

Anyone who can provide any information is asked to contact TAS Racing directly on 028 8674 8097 or ring West Midlands Police on contact number 101 and ask for PC Shaw [21901].

STOLEN BIKES – DETAILS:

Guy Martin’s Isle of Man TT Tyco BMW S1000RR Superbike – in Tyco BMW livery

Ian Hutchinson’s treble-winning Superstock specification Tyco BMW S1000RR

Christian Iddon’s Tyco BMW S1000RR British Superbike – complete with exclusive Suter Swingarm in Tyco BMW livery

Christian Iddon’s Tyco BMW S1000RR Superstock test bike – in plain white livery