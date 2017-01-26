Robert Kennedy in British Superstock 600 move

Dundrod’s Robert Kennedy is all set for a new challenge in 2017 as he prepares to take in his first full season of British Championship racing in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 class.

Kennedy will ride for the Lisburn-based Sandown Racing Team on a new Kawasaki ZX-6R.

A mechanic by trade, he has been a frontrunner in the Irish 600 Supersport Championships for the past couple of seasons.

Kennedy carved out a reputation in schoolboy motocross before making his short circuit bow in 2009.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity to prove to myself that I can race with the top riders in the UK,” Kennedy said.

“I’m under no illusions as to the challenge ahead and it will be a big learning curve, but I cannot wait to get the season underway.

“This wouldn’t be possible without Team Sandown and my sponsors, without whom I would not be able to realise a dream.”

Kennedy also showed his versatility after competing at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2015, impressing with a brace of 10th place finishes in the Supersport class and lapping at 125mph.

The young prospect is running a fundraising night at the Ballymac Hotel on Saturday, January 28, starting at 8pm.