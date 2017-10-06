St Angelo hosts penultimate Irish short circuit meeting of 2017

Jason Lynn will be aiming to take another step closer to the Ulster and Irish Supersport Championship titles on Saturday at St Angelo in Enniskillen.

The airfield circuit is the penultimate round of the championship prior to the showpiece JAS Finlay Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt from October 20-21.

Eunan McGlinchey will be aiming to ruffle a few feathers at St Angelo.

Reigning champion Lynn is riding high on the Walter Bell Suzuki after wrapping up the Masters Supersport crown last weekend at Mondello Park in Co Kildare.

He leads the Ulster Supersport Championship by 17 points from Korie McGreevy and Christian Elkin, who are tied in second spot.

However, Lynn has a healthier lead of 39 points in the Irish Championship over Ross Patterson and McGreevy.

Both Patterson and McGreevy are among his chief rivals, while Aghadowey’s Eunan McGlinchey will be hoping to get into the mix at the front after winning his maiden Masters Supersport race after a brilliant performance at Mondello Park last Sunday. The young prospect has already won the Irish Production Twin and 600 UC Supersport Cup this season.

In the Irish Superbike class, Charles Stuart tops the points standings in both championships on his Yamaha R1 from Mark Glasgow, with Cody Nally and Carl Phillips third and fourth respectively in each series.

Skerries man Michael Sweeney, a regular frontrunner at the Irish national road races, is also among the entries on the MJR BMW.

Brian Reid’s son Simon, who won his maiden Supertwin race at Bishopscourt a few weeks ago in his rookie season of Irish short circuit racing, is locked in a battle with Marty Lennon for the title.

Reid holds a slender lead of nine points over Lennon in a duel that looks set to go down to the wire at the Sunflower meeting.

This is the fourth year of the event, which is organised by Enniskillen and District Motorcycle Club. More than 190 entries have been received and a terrific day’s racing is in store.

Gates will open at 8.30am for spectators. Admission is £10 for adults and £5 for U16s. Children under the age of 12 are admitted free.

Practice is scheduled to start at 9.30am for all classes at St Angelo, which is located at Killadeas Road, Enniskillen.