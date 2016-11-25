Superbike glory is top target for Ian Hutchinson in 2017

Ian Hutchinson makes no bones about his primary target in 2017 as the Bingley Bullet targets victory in the blue riband races at the Isle of Man TT.

Hutchinson was beaten by Ulsterman Michael Dunlop in the Superbike and Senior races on the legendary Mountain Course this year and is eager to turn the tables next June.

The Yorkshire rider set a new world’s fastest lap at the Ulster Grand Prix in August at more than 134mph, where he won four races including both Superbike events, the Superstock race and the opening Supersport race.

Hutchinson, who will continue with Tyco BMW in 2017, said: “I’m glad to have finally sorted a deal to stay with Tyco BMW for a second season. Looking back we had a very good run in 2016 with wins at all the international road races.

“The BMW S1000RR still has so much potential in Superbike trim on the roads and with another season of British Superstock planned, the aim there will be to go one step better and win the championship next season.”

TAS Racing team owner Hector Neill said the Senior TT was the main priority on the roads next season.

“Hutchy did a great job for us this season and whether it was in British championship or the roads, he was always in contentions for wins and podiums and provided both our sponsors and fans with a lot of entertainment.

“His international hat-trick in the Superstock class and his terrific season in British Superstock proved how well he got on with the Tyco BMW, and to go on and take the world’s fastest track lap record at Dundrod was the icing on the cake.

“The goal going forward is to build on that success and I’ve never hidden the fact that the Senior TT trophy is the one we really want to win in 2017. It’s the blue-riband road race on the season’s calendar, and along with Hutchy and our dedicated team we will be giving it our very best shot.”

Hutchinson is also set to ride the new Yamaha R6 again next year for Keith Flint's Team Traction Control team.