Tandragee 100: Rider critically injured following crash

Saturday’s Tandragee 100 road races were marred by a serious crash, which left a rider critically ill in hospital.

The showpiece Superbike race and the Supertwin event were abandoned following an incident in the Senior Support race.

Fans make their way home after the Tandragee 100 was called off on Saturday.

The crash happened on the final lap on the approach to Bells Crossroads, bringing out the red flags. A long delay ensued before an official announcement was made by Clerk of the Course Anne Forsythe, who confirmed the remainder of the day’s racing would not go ahead.

She also revealed that the rider involved had been taken to hospital, adding that the section of the circuit where the incident had occurred would remain closed even after the roads had opened to the public.

It is understood the rider who was hurt is not from Northern Ireland. A second rider involved in the same incident escaped unscathed.

The injured rider was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital under a police escort.

Bad weather also hampered the event on Saturday, with heavy rain showers persisting for most of the day.

The Tandragee 100 was the first race on the 2017 Irish National calendar. Cookstown hosts the next meeting from April 28/29 in Co Tyrone prior to the North West 200 in May.