Tandragee 100: Serious crash mars first road race of 2017

Saturday’s Tandragee 100 road races were marred by a serious crash and prolonged heavy rain.

The showpiece Superbike race and the Supertwin event were abandoned following an incident in the Senior Support race.

The crash happened on the final lap on the approach to Bells Crossroads, bringing out the red flags. A long delay ensued before an official announcement was made by Clerk of the Course Anne Forsythe, who confirmed the remainder of the day’s racing would not go ahead.

She also revealed that the rider involved had been taken to hospital, adding that the section of the circuit where the incident had occurred would remain closed even after the roads had opened to the public. It is understood the rider is not from Northern Ireland.

The rider was taken to hospital under a police escort. No further details were immediately available on the rider’s condition.